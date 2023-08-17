Is called Sacha Chang, the 21-year-old Dutchmanwanted for the murder of his father and a family friend in Montaldo di Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo. The young man, suffering from psychiatric problems, fled on foot in the woods of the area and the searches by the Carabinieri of Cuneo are still underway and will go on all night. The 21-year-old was on holiday in Italy with his father at a friend’s house. In the afternoon he allegedly grabbed a knife, first hitting his father and then his friend. The carabinieri are listening to some witnesses to reconstruct what happened.