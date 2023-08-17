Cuneo, 21, kills his father and friend and flees into the woods: it’s a manhunt

The search continues for Sacha Chang, the 21-year-old boy who, yesterday, August 16, stabbed his father and a family friend to death in Montaldo of Mondovì, a small town of just 500 souls in the Cuneo area, on the border with Liguria.

The boy, of Dutch origins and with mental problems, he wounded the two men with a kitchen knife during a furious argument inside the house where father and son were guests of the 59-year-old who intervened in the scuffle, and then disappeared into the woods after the violence.

According to what was issued by the police, who are searching the area with dozens of agents also in the neighboring municipalities – Roburent, Monastero Vasco and San Giacomo di Roburent – the young man is 1.80 meters tall and wears a T-shirt and shorts and given his condition of mental fragility he is unpredictable and very dangerous.

