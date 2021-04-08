Galician comedy focused on the criminal entanglements of three brothers-in-law embarking on a crazy plan to save the family winery. Two of them urgently need money to refloat the business, so they kidnap the brother-in-law of the businesswoman who left them stranded. However, there is a small problem: she does not plan to pay a euro to restore her relative’s freedom.

Xosé A. Touriñán, Miguel de Lira and Federico Pérez Rey star in a film that marks the debut in the feature film of Toño López, hardened in Galician television series. “‘Cuñados’ is an almost criminal, happy, rowdy and vital comedy about three guys who commit a crime for the first time and it doesn’t turn out well because they are good people who don’t know how to do harm,” explains the director. “We portray a typical Galician family, which revolves around four women who are a bit the antithesis of the protagonists.” Shot with media and technical competence (the photograph may remind us of those summer beer advertisements), ‘Cuñados’, spoken in Galician, it benefits from an agile pace, the absence of pretensions and the good work of its leading actors.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The last spring’.



The debutant Isabel Lamberti won the New Directors Award at the San Sebastián Festival with this luminous first work performed by non-professional actors and set in the Cañada Real. Its protagonist is a gypsy family forced to evict their shack.

Video.



Trailer for ‘War of Lies’.



The alleged Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction take center stage in this German intrigue with a satirical vocation directed by Johannes Naber.

‘One zero one, the limit of the impossible’

Lovers of ‘The Big Blue’ are in luck. This Russian film recreates the sporting feats of Natalia Molchanova, world champion in freediving and freediving in his attempt to reach a depth of 101 meters for the first time.