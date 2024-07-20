The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to rise, becoming humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas..

The center explained, in its daily bulletin, that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and are southeasterly – northwesterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 14:42 and the second high tide at 00:35, and the first low tide at 07:45 and the second at 17:59..

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, while the first high tide will occur at 10:19 and the second at 21:14, and the first low tide will occur at 16:18 and the second at 04:01..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 32 85 25

Dubai 43 34 85 25

Sharjah 45 32 70 30

Ajman 41 33 75 30

Umm Al Quwain 42 32 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 40 32 60 35

Fujairah 36 32 60 35

Eye 47 32 60 25

Liwa 47 30 65 20

Al Ruwais 44 29 75 35

Goods 43 29 80 35

Dalma 40 33 80 20

Greater Tunb 39 33 85 20

Little Tunb 39 33 85 20

Abu Musa 39 33 85 60