The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Sunday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some western areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day.

South-easterly winds turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light wave. The first high tide will occur at 15:28, the second high tide at 03:20, the first low tide at 09:02 and the second low tide at 21:29.

The Sea of ​​Oman is also lightly wavy. The first high tide will occur at 11:30, and the first low tide at 18:06.