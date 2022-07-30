The National Meteorological Center explained that the weather is witnessing an extension of a shallow air depression, accompanied by an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather in general is clear to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east and some western regions that may be accompanied by rainfall. The winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, causing dust, and the sea is moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon east and some western areas that may be accompanied by rain, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, with a speed that is active at times and exciting for dust and dust, and its speed is from 15 To 30 up to 40 km / h, the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather the day after tomorrow, it is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of convective rainy clouds to the east in the afternoon and extending over some internal and southern areas. Exciting dust and dust, and its speed is from 20 to 30 up to 45 km / h, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Tuesday, the weather will continue to be dusty and partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and extending over some internal areas, accompanied by rain. To 40 km / h, the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather on Wednesday, August 3, is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some convective clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and some southern areas that may be accompanied by rain. From 20 to 30 up to 45 km / h, the sea is light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and waves are light in the Sea of ​​Oman.



