The fourth wave of the coronavirus in Spain continues to show signs of stagnation. So much so that the accumulated incidence of this Thursday, 230.07 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, was almost a carbon copy of the previous day, when the Ministry of Health registered 230.27. Since April 19, the country has moved in this environment and the seven-day incidence, one of the main indicators for the future, suggests that in the next few days the curve will begin to decline.

However, the regional gap continues to widen day by day, with enormous differences between the communities that are most affected by the fourth wave and those that are least. In the first group is the Basque Country, which with an incidence of 516 cases, more than double the 250 that represent the extreme risk in the ‘covid traffic light’. Behind are Melilla, with 393; Madrid, with 388; Navarra, with 352; Catalonia, with 289; Aragon, with 283; La Rioja, with 281, and Cantabria, with 256. On the other hand, the Valencian Community remains in 44 cases; Balearic Islands, at 58; Murcia, in 69, and Galicia, in 99.

There are also no changes in the number of new infections. The department of Carolina Darias added 10,143, a daily figure very similar to the one that has been repeated since almost the beginning of April. The total number of infected since the start of the pandemic is already 3,514,942, according to official statistics from the ministry.

Yes, the number of deaths rises, up to 137 in the last 24 hours, compared to 88 on Wednesday. The global number of deaths from coronavirus with a positive test since March last year breaks the 78,000 barrier and rises to 78,080.

The hospital pressure It hardly varies, with a total bed occupancy by covid patients of 7.78% (7.94% on Wednesday), a figure that rises to 23.04% in ICUs (22.99%). 9,787 people are hospitalized, of which 2,320 are in intensive care.