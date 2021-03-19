Bar and restaurant terraces opened in Mallorca two weeks ago and since then the cumulative incidence rate in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants has fallen in 40% of the Island’s Municipalities, increased in 34% and remained the same in 26.4%.

On February 27, capacity in shops increased from 30% to 50% and restrictions at gyms and other sports facilities were also relaxed, but large stores were still closed on weekends and holidays.

Despite the relaxed restrictions, cases have fallen in the most populous Municipalities on the island, including Palma where the cumulative incidence rate is 49.03 compared to 75.47 two weeks ago.

Calvia is 27.69 down from 41.54; Marratxí is 43.02 down from 94.1; Manacor is 27.39 down from 139.24 and Inca is 63.03 down from 93.04.

The biggest fall in cases was in Santa Eugènia where the cumulative incidence rate has plummeted from 448.43 to zero in two weeks.

In Soller the cumulative incidence rate increased from 36.48 on March 2 to 65.67 on March 17 in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants.

The biggest increase in cases was in Escorca, where the cumulative incidence rate has soared from from zero to 471.7 in two weeks.

Island wide, the cumulative incidence has fallen from 65.96 to 44.98 and Mallorca is now at low risk of Covid-19 infection, but there have been a small daily increases in infections since Monday.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez said the slight rise in infections coincided with the relaxation of coronavirus measures two weeks ago and again stressed the need for a slower, safer de-escalation process this time around.

She acknowledged that society is already suffering from pandemic fatigue, but said normality won’t be restored until at least 70% of the population has been immunized.

19 Municipalities in Mallorca have been free of coronavirus infection for more than 14 days, including Santa Eugènia, Llubi, Algaida, Vilafranca, Binissalem, Puigpunyent, Montuïri, Artà, Ariany, Banyalbufar, Búger, Costitx, Deià, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Maria, Sant Joan, Valldemossa.

Escorca and Mancor are still at extreme risk of Covid-19 infection and Son Servera and Selva are high risk.

Cumulated Incidence Rate in Mallorca from March 2-17: