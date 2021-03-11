There are 31 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics. The Thursday report points to there being nine fewer than on Wednesday, with 28 of the cases being in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and one in Minorca. The test rate is 1.16% from 2,672 tests.

There has been a further decrease in the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca – down four to 43. In Ibiza there is a decrease of one to 29, while in Minorca there is one patient, there having been none since Saturday. There are decreases in intensive care numbers in Mallorca (down one to 20) and in Minorca (also by one, to zero), while the number remains the same in Ibiza – twelve.

Seven more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 97 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The health service is attending to a total of 1,016 people. Of these, 741 are being monitored by primary care in Mallorca. The ministry has confirmed one more death; the total is 735.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new positive cases per 100,000 is now below 50 for the whole of the Balearics – it is 49.41 – while in Mallorca it is 50.89.

100,441 doses of vaccine have now been administered in the Balearics; 27,187 people have had two twos. In Mallorca specifically, the figures are 80,424 and 21,545.

There have been increases in active cases in four municipalities in Mallorca since the previous report of March 8.

Palma 656 (-41)

Manacor 66 (-14)

Marratxi 54 (-14)

Inca 50 (-11)

Calvia 37 (-1)

Fields 25 (-1)

Llucmajor 25 (+1)

They are Servera 25 (+2)

Felanitx 16 (-2)

Alcudia 15 (no change)

Lloseta 12 (-3)

Montuiri 12 (-2)

Soller 11 (-10)

Binissalem 10 (no change)

Capdepera 10 (-1)

Sa Pobla 10 (-2)

Bunyola 9 (-1)

Santa Margalida 9 (no change)

Pollensa 8 (no change)

Andratx 7 (-2)

Petra 7 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 7 (+1)

Santa Maria 7 (-1)

Vilafranca 7 (-1)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Council 5 (-4)

Wall 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (-1)

Ses Salines 4 (-1)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Jungle 3 (-1)

Sencelles 3 (-1)

Sineu 3 (+1)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (-3)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (-6)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (-2)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)