The Ministry of Health has notified 10,474 new cases of covid-19 this Wednesday, which brings the total number of infected with a positive test since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,387,022.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours stands at 131 and the global number grows to 76,756, according to official data from the Carolina Darias department.

The accumulated incidence continues to rise and breaks a barrier, that of 200 cases, with 200.98 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, something that had not happened since February 25, when 206 were registered.

But despite the increase in cases and incidence, the pandemic continued on Wednesday showing signs of some optimism. Thus, positivity (the percentage of positive test over the total) added the second consecutive decrease of the week, going in the last hours from 8.02% of positive tests to 7.98%.

Along the same lines, the indicators on healthcare pressure pointed out that this fourth wave is not putting too much stress on hospitals. Thus, for the second day in a row, the number of patients admitted for covid fell: from 9,953 patients on Tuesday to 9,795 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of generalist beds also fell twelve hundredths, to 7.84%, while the percentage of ICU occupancy remained stable at 21.56%.