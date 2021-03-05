A new pattern of less than 500 new COVID-19 cases per day is emerging in the Valencian Community, with 14-day cumulative infection rates now the lowest in six months.

The Friday (March 5) update from the regional health ministry announced 450 infections, compared to 539 a week earlier, and 39 fewer than yesterday.

So far every day this March (barring Tuesday) has seen daily totals below the 500 mark with the Tuesday exception being 585 new cases.

Four weeks ago the new infection count stood at 6,130,

In spite of COVID figures being better than last August when the area was ‘fully open’, the regional government says it plans to maintain most of its restrictions like a closed border and 10.00 pm curfew for another five weeks until after the Easter holiday period.

Death rates maintain their downward fall at 34, as opposed to 62 on February 26.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 6,836 people.

Hospital admissions recorded another daily fall to 857, which is 63 less than yesterday and a drop of 329 over a week.

Patients in intensive care now number 227, one fewer than on Thursday, and a drop of 51 on a week-to-week basis.

Just seven new outbreaks were reported in the Valencian Community with three in Alicante City and two in Valencia City.