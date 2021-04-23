“It is sad to see the prime minister and his office fall so far short of the standards of competence and integrity that the country deserves.” This sentence is not from a Labor politician or an enraged columnist, but from Dominic Cummings, the most influential contributor of Boris Johnson during the first 16 months of his tenure. And it’s part of a very strong response to an impeachment from the Conservative leader.

Three British media outlets claimed on their front pages yesterday that Downing Street blamed Cummings for leaking an annoying piece of news for Johnson to the BBC in recent days. The prime minister would have guaranteed by WhatsApp James Dyson, creator of a large firm of industrial products, that its employees would not suffer tax problems if they moved to the United Kingdom to manufacture ventilators that the Government needed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The news was used by the opposition to ask for explanations. Johnson fought back strongly in Parliament this week. At a time when the lack of adequate equipment alarmed and caused deaths, he had done whatever was necessary to achieve essential medical instruments for intensive care units. Dyson fans were eventually scrapped for technical reasons.

The publication in three media of the complaint to Cummings as the author of the leak indicates that the prime minister’s communication officers – with such staff turnover that it is difficult to know who was exercising this Thursday – passed the information on. Johnson and his environment decided rekindle the controversy, or to bury it, further burying the guilty party in disgrace.

Cummings’ response is nonetheless forceful and convincing. Johnson bounced his WhatsApp exchanges to his then right-hand man, so that he would know their content. He claims to keep messages between Dyson and Johnson, but none related to tax safe-conduct. He offers the Cabinet secretary an inspection of his phone and recommends that he also request Johnson’s to see when he would have sent Cummings the controversial texts.

The prime minister is addicted to messages, a way of governing that avoids the presence of an official by taking notes of the dialogue, which are recorded. One of his predecessors, David Cameron, is involved in a growing scandal, for his attempt to get ministers, senior officials or central bank officials to benefit the company he worked for, and which collapsed. You have acknowledged that it was a mistake to send your requests with texts From the phone.

But Cummings does not stay in the ‘Dyson affair’. He accuses the prime minister of trying to convince him to ask the cabinet secretary to cancel an investigation into who had leaked the decision to re-confinement to the press at a meeting between Johnson and four ministers. The leak caused crowds in pubs or shops to take advantage of the last hours and forced the government to hastily confirm the decision late on a Saturday.

Seized phones



Two ministers, Health Minister Matt Hancock and Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, had their phones searched to see if they had called journalists. The cabinet secretary would have concluded that the leaker was a Gove collaborator who now works for Johnson. But the prime minister asked Cummings, too accused in the press, to try to stop the investigation, because the culprit is a close friend of his fiancée, Carrie Symonds.

A Johnson government in which no one tells the truth, according to a Secretary of State for Defense who was dismissed this week, and who has promoted and awarded contracts during the pandemic to friends, collaborators or donors to the party, is now facing the hurricane caused by Cummings . He also adds that he warned Johnson that it was unethical and perhaps illegal. defray decoration of the apartment he shares with Symonds with private donations, as he finally did.

Cummings calls on Parliament to conduct an investigation into the government’s conduct during the pandemic with witnesses appearing under oath. Believe that it is perhaps the way catch a prime minister, now triumphant over the success of the vaccination, but who lies assiduously and seems to have now made the grave mistake of publicly accusing someone of a felony without having the data to prove it.