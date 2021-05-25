S.he disgraced government advisor Dominic Cummings has been increasing the public’s appetite for his next appearance for weeks with small and medium-sized bites. In blogs and on Twitter, he accuses his former boss, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other government officials of “incompetence” and wrong decisions in dealing with the pandemic. It should be ready on Wednesday: Then Cummings wants to substantiate his allegations before a parliamentary committee.

At first, Cummings had accused the government of entering the two lockdowns too late and of closing the borders too late; it is not yet clear whether this was done against Cummings’ advice. On the weekend of Pentecost, he hit the government at another sore spot. He supported the criticism that the government had held onto the concept of so-called herd immunity for too long and thus contributed to the above-average number of corona deaths. Health Minister Matt’s denial was “bullshit” and a “lie”.

At its core, the question is whether achieving herd immunity has been the government’s “official strategy” for several weeks, as Cummings claims. It is undisputed that the government’s chief scientific advisor, Patrick Vallance, publicly used the term in March 2020. When most European countries went into the first lockdown, Vallance said: “If you suppress something very, very strongly and then loosen these measures, it will strike back at the wrong time.” The aim of the British government is therefore to prevent the infections “completely to suppress ”and at the same time to protect the risk groups.

Ten days later, on March 23, Johnson changed course and imposed the first lockdown. In Cummings digital crypto-language it sounds like this: Hancock and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove understood “the effects of herd immunity too late: Hundreds of thousands groan to death + no health service for anyone for months + dead not buried + explosion of the economy; so we went on plan B: suppression + Manhattan project for drugs / vaccines + testing & follow-up etc. “

The government denies the allegations

The government denies that the lockdown, ten days later than in most European countries, was based on a “herd immunity strategy”. Interior Minister Priti Patel last confirmed on Sunday that this was “absolutely not” the case. A senior health official with the NHS public health service said she had not attended a single meeting where it was discussed. At the same time she drew attention to the fact that herd immunity was basically a recognized concept; this is currently being pursued through the vaccination campaign. The same woman had been accused of incompetence by Cummings for initially arguing against masks.

The government is nervous that Cummings has indicated that he is backing up his allegations with documents, possibly with recordings. After he was released from his advisory post in the fall, Cummings had initially withdrawn. His attacks did not begin until April when he was found responsible by Downing Street for the public appearance of government email and text messages – an allegation that Cummings denies.

Johnson, who has long defended his former chief advisor against the harshest criticism, now has employees portray Cummings as a “bitter man” who cannot be believed. Conversely, Johnson critics, who for years fought Cummings as a dubious “career psychopath”, are now styling him as a respectable whistleblower.