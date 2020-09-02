We all know the taste of green cardamom tea. Because the tea made without green cardamom here … seems incomplete and nobody wants to drink it. Actually, green cardamom benefits our body in two ways. The first task boosts our immunity and increases the speed of curing the diseases that are growing in the body. At the same time, cumin gives many types of nutrients to the body. These mainly include fiber, protein and antioxidants. Come, know how to make tea with the help of cumin and green cardamom and what are its benefits…

This way green cardamom makes us safe

Green cardamom intake does not allow harmful bacteria to dominate our body. Also, green cardamom also removes the problem of gas formation in the stomach and makes the digestive system better.

Now let’s talk about cumin

Cumin acts like a medicine for our body. Cumin gives our body protein, fiber, carbohydrates. Not only this, it also prevents the non-essential habitat from accumulating in our body, which helps us to remain fit and healthy. Cumin is rich in antioxidant properties. It helps to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses that reach the body.

Cumin and green cardamom tea keeps the stomach clean

Characteristics of cumin and green cardamom

Cumin is about 11 percent fiber, so drinking cumin water or cumin tea keeps the stomach full for a long time.

Another thing that makes cumin and green cardamom tea a good body detox drink is that both of these natural herbs work to flush out the body’s toxins and improve the digestive system. Green cardamom is especially comfortable for those who have a problem of persistent stomach gas. Or those who have acidity i.e. stomach irritation problem.

Cumin-Green Cardamom Tea Recipe

Take one teaspoon of cumin seeds. You can also use cumin powder if you want.

Now take 2 pieces of green cardamom and grind them.

Take one mug of water from your coffee mug in a vessel to heat it on low heat and add both herbs.

Cardamom tea prevents excess fat accumulation

What to do to increase the taste?

– Keep in mind that cook it on slow or medium heat only. When the water boils well, turn off the gas and let the water cool slightly.

Now sieve this prepared tea in your cup and add a few drops of lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey to it.

-Now consume it by sipping. This will work to cleanse your respiratory system and help with lungs.

