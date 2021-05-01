The musician Celso Piña, during a concert in 2018. Omar Vega / Getty Images

With permission from the son, the cumbia could wear the crown of “blues of Latinamerica”. A matrix sound, invented by slaves, versatile and loaded with a powerful ritual and community component that expands and branches out into other genres. The maternal cord starts in the drums and black dances of the Colombian Caribbean, mixed with more indigenous percussion and European winds. The formula travels to the Mexican suburbs turned into romantic ballads or catchy litanies. Like a magnet, psychedelia also hits in the Andean highlands, the marimba in Central America, is danced in Ecuador, Venezuela and for a few years even in the electronic parties of exquisite people without having left the shantytowns of either. Argentina. The cumbia always spinning in a spiral.

Andrés Landero, The Son of the People Y Accordion King, is one of the godfathers of the golden age of Colombian cumbia. Made by and for migrants in a Caribbean, the 30s and 40s, where the coasts began to empty towards the factories of the cities. On I lost the covers, Landero listens to a cumbia and loses his friends, the drink and even the sandals and the hat for a woman. The King of the Accordion turns with the usual dilemma: Apollonian or Dionysian art? Lisandro Mesa misses his “beautiful savanna tucked into the mountains”, feels “nostalgia like a tear that escapes.” The cumbia as an arrow and as an anchor.

The music of uprooting reached Monterrey, the industrial and white lung of Mexico, in the backpack of mestizo migrants from rural states. For years he sent the orthodoxy of the accordion throughout the northern Mexican area: “This is going to the two Laredos, Monclova, Saltillo and my beautiful Monterrey,” Munra sings with a voice from beyond the grave. on To the rhythm of the tambo. In the old DF, the romantic cumbia explodes, with Los Ángeles Azules as capos, and the sonideros – traveling parties in the style of the soundsystem Jamaicans – are spilling all over the country. Back in Monterrey, the Mexican heir to the King of the Accordion, Celso Piña, put cumbia in global orbit with a song traversed by the first contemporary mutations: Cumbia over the river nominated in 2001 for the Latin Grammy and with one of the star videos of MTV at a time when the market was drooling over that of the World Music.

Before, in the 60s, cumbia had already been infected with the Anglo-Saxon psychedelia and its crossing with the pre-Hispanic traditions of the Amazon and the Andean plateau. Another migrant kaleidoscope that lowered the guitars with delay from the mountains and the jungle to cities like Lima, where they gave it the name of chicha. Los Destellos were among the first to taste that Andean fermented from San Francisco with the Caribbean. Although the lysergic has always been around, perhaps because of its circular rhythmic base as a loop. There are the lowered cumbias, invented to rebound in the 90s by Dueñez Sound. The erosion of his old record player turned the cheerful Colombian sound into a deep and thick litany. Spotify only has some current imitation of those shenanigans. If you want more rigorous examples, look for here or here.

The underground connections to the dub and other arcana of protoelectronics were the gateway for contemporary producers who in recent years have given cumbia a varnish cool. The British are piling up on the list The owl, the Franco-Ecuadorian Nicola Cruz or the Argentine The Remolón and all the seal artillery ZZK. Cumbia has also been one of the soundtracks of Argentina. From the tropical orchestras during the years of economic splendor to the warlike and picaresque cumbia founded by the forgotten during their endless crises. What The thief kid, from Chorros Pibes, that “with only fifteen years / and five of high thief, / with a box of wine / from his box he left”.

