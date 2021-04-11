British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will star in a miniseries based on the novel Thirty-Nine Steps by the English writer and politician John Bucken. The film rights to the book, published in 1915, went to the streaming service Netflix.

According to the publication Deadline, Directed by Edward Berger, who previously worked with Cumberbatch on the drama “Patrick Melrose.” The script will be written by Mark L. Smith, who worked on The Survivor.

Cumberbatch will play an ordinary man, Richard Hanny, who, by the will of circumstances, becomes a figure in a global conspiracy to change the world order.

According to the publication, the series will consist of at least six episodes, which will most likely be filmed in Europe next year.

