Olaf Scholz (SPD) is not aware of any guilt: Before the Cum-Ex committee in Hamburg, he rejected any influence in the tax scandal. The image remains scratched.

Hamburg – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) rejected the allegations in the Hamburg Cum-Ex scandal against his person as “unstable horror tales”. He had no influence whatsoever on the tax treatment of the Warburg Bank, said the former First Mayor of the Hanseatic City of Hamburg before the parliamentary committee of inquiry of the Hamburg citizenship. In large parts of the survey, however, the SPD candidate for Chancellor referred to gaps in memory of the incident.

The scandal surrounding the bank is about unauthorized share deals and tax claims amounting to 90 million euros, some of which are statute-barred or should not be reclaimed. Only when the Federal Ministry of Finance intervened did the money flow back into the state treasury. According to calendar entries, Scholz, as the mayor at the time, met the bank manager several times. Despite denying the allegations, the appearance weighs heavily on Chancellor candidate Scholz*, who has geared his entire election campaign strategy to credibility as a former Hamburg city hall chief, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.