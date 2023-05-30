Axel Torres and José Sanchis have traveled half the planet being the voice of football. They have been a tandem since 2008, but a large part of the Spanish fans discovered their chemistry live during the last World Cup in Qatar. They are capable of transmitting that passion through a sense of humor and a common interest in history, geography, philosophy or cinema.

Sanchis (Palma de Mallorca, 38 years old) assures that he can always count on Torres (Sabadell, 40 years old), whom he considers a “very thoughtful, very honest, and a communicative beast” professional, to give him “a timely cape” in the rare moments when it gets stuck on rebroadcasts. Torres highlights his partner’s “mental speed, originality, ingenuity and linguistic resources.” They agree in their rejection of scarf journalism, although they openly display his sports sympathies (Torres is a follower of Club Esportiu Sabadell and Sanchis vibrates with Real Mallorca). This gives them a somewhat peripheral perspective and makes them agnostic on the great cultural confrontation between Barcelona and Real Madrid. “We are accused of hypocrites, as if choosing between Real Madrid and Barcelona were an existential necessity and the opposite was suspicious,” adds Torres. For Sanchis, the key to sports journalism consists in “telling with equanimity what happens on the field.” Torres completes the idea: “If Cádiz faces Real Madrid or Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano, both Cádiz and Rayo deserve to be treated as competitors, not as mere extras.”

Soccer comes to them almost from the cradle. Torres remembers “just seven years old” brimming with enthusiasm during the Argentina-Cameroon match that opened the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Until then, soccer was the sport he had begun to appreciate thanks to the animated series Campeones, with Oliver and Benji, his “first idols”. As a teenager, he came to dream “of being Sabadell’s goalkeeper one day.” Sanchis grew up kicking a ball on the beach or “sneaking into empty hotels in winter to have a little game on their futsal courts.” His first World Cup was in 1994 in the US and in Romário he found his first object of fascination.

They declare themselves more geeks than mythomaniacs. Especially Torres, who is fascinated by Slovenian football to the point of having traveled to the small republic seven times. In 11 cities, a chronicle of his travels as a sports journalist that was published in 2013, he dedicates a chapter to Medvode, a Slovenian town of 5,000 inhabitants where “there is nothing, but an unusual pool of soccer players has turned out.” Sanchis remembers the day they met “in an Argentine restaurant in Cologne with one of Axel’s idols, Milivoje Novakovic, a member of the 2010 Slovenian team: he sat down to have a shot with us and ended up telling us that his first girlfriend was of Medvode. I almost died laughing. Axel and I could argue for hours about whether or not Novakovic was better than Borja Valero.” They don’t come to big conclusions either. In soccer, Torres concludes, “almost everything is relative.” “We will never agree even on issues such as who has been the best player in history.” Sanchis has a provisional verdict: “Messi’s complete works are second to none, but the best book was written by Maradona in Mexico, in that month of June 1986.”