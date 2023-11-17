Cultured meat: the ‘no’ to progress for Italy

And Italy once again proves itself to be an old and not very visionary country. And to be honest, a bit “Tafazzian”. Yesterday with great fanfare, we said no to cultured meat. And we stood on the podium of the first country in the world to have voted (not with many votes to be honest, only 159, 34 abstentions and 53 against) a law that prohibits and severely fines (from 10,000 to 60,000 euros) the production, marketing and research on cultured paper. For the record, it must be said that the aforementioned meat is not “plastic” but comes from the stem cells of an animal. Cells grown in an environment free from contaminants and above all free from antibiotics. On the basis of a barely understandable but irrational defense of Made in Italy we have decided, also in this case, that we want to be an increasingly poor and decadent country. And above all we have overlooked or deliberately not seen some macroscopic aspects and above all some opportunities of this product.



Cultured meat, the super pollution of meat processing

We didn’t want to “see” how much meat processing pollutes. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has estimated that the food industry as a whole is responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that approximately 80% of these emissions arise from the production of meat and animal derivatives. Furthermore, meat production methods have serious effects on water consumption, deforestation and the spread of infectious diseases in intensive farming. Without forgetting the torture suffered by animals and the quantities of antibiotics that we eat every day with our slices, buy “frogs” and then, by magic, consume “slices”. The short-sighted defense of the interests of the category of producers and of all the business around us is understandable, because meat alone, every year, generates around 30 billion euros, a sixth of the entire food sector and an important portion of the GDP (c 1,500 billion euros) it makes us throw away an opportunity to become richer and healthier.

Cultured meat, the strength of our brand in food

Because perhaps few people realize that our brand, the Italian one, is very strong, especially in the food sector. No one dreams of closing the farms but of diversifying the business by creating cultivated meat under the Italian brand through more sophisticated research. We could have had a new product with all-Italian characteristics. And then marketing would do the rest. No, just like for cigarettes, whose harm we publicize but then limit the development of electronic ones, here too we decided to close the door to progress from the beginning. But ultimately our country has been accustomed to short-sighted choices for years. We all agree that we don’t want GMOs, then we calmly fill up on them every day by importing GMO products from our neighborsfor the sake of the system and of all those who don’t even know that they consume products made, for example, with GMO flours every day.

Cultured meat, a country that has decided to age prematurely

Everyone agrees in not wanting the nuclear in our country, except having to pay for energy at very high prices while maintaining the risks of nuclear power unchanged given that, at our borders, the plants exist and are also functioning well. Nor do we want incinerators for our waste and then we send them abroad paying their weight in gold because we don’t want to pollute ourselves with systems that, abroad, coexist almost in the center of cities. Do we have to defend ourselves, for example, from the category of taxi drivers who otherwise cover us with strikes? Well no Uber. Much better to wait and stand in endless queues . Nothing to be done, we are increasingly a country in reverse and in a while, due to these short-sighted choices, could climb many steps in the ranking of the poorest in Europe. Of course we Italians were born noble, the land of Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Giotto, we don’t want to stoop to these “horrible” compromises. We do not bend but, with dull dignity, we break.

