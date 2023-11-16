Cultured meat, the president of Coldiretti Prandini attacks Della Vedova in front of Palazzo Chigi

Brawl in front of Palazzo Chigi between the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini and the +Europa deputy Benedetto Della Vedova. The dispute, quelled by the police, broke out when the two parliamentarians displayed some protest signs in front of the Coldiretti sit-in in support of “natural food”.

All this while the Chamber of Deputies was voting on the bill that introduces a ban on the production and marketing of cell-based foods for food use or animal feed.

“You are a criminal, a buffoon”. With these words Prandini approached Della Vedova and tried to push the deputy, who together with the +Europa deputy Riccardo Magi was displaying a sign that read “Cultivate ignorance, the ban on cultured meat is anti-scientific and anti-Italian”.

“We will go and file a complaint, it is not tolerable,” Della Vedova then stated, reconstructing the episode in the chamber of the Chamber. “I invite the whole Chamber, but above all Minister Lollobrigida, I hope he doesn’t go to the Coldiretti demonstration, I ask him from parliamentarian to parliamentarian. After what happened, he cannot go and legitimize an attack against parliament, it would be recognition of violence against parliament.”

“The president of Coldiretti Prandini arrives like a maniac, he runs towards me, a delinquent criminal, there are videos, you will understand, there were Digos agents, he tries to attack me. Fortunately, the Digos agents push him away and the police arrive”, said Della Vedova, adding: “I find that the president of Coldiretti feels entitled to cross the road to physically attack a parliamentarian for the words he uttered in the Montecitorio chamber. is of absolute gravity.” Minister Lollobrigida expressed “solidarity” with the radical deputy: “violence is never an instrument of political battle”.

After Della Vedova’s speech and that of the PD group leader Chiara Braga, who stigmatized and also argued with the minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Francesco Battistoni took the floor: “I want to express solidarity with Coldiretti and president Prandini. I was there too, a peaceful demonstration was taking place and someone stood in front of Palazzo Chigi with ‘cultivate ignorance’ signs. It is not admissible.” The Forza Italia deputy’s speech was interrupted, overwhelmed by protests from the opposition, and the current president Anna Ascani was forced to intervene several times to restore calm in the chamber.