Cultivated meat banned in Italy, the government’s no, and the scientific community’s dissent

The stop to cultured meat – mistakenly called synthetic – sanctioned by yesterday’s vote in the Chamber imposes a halt to production, but does not stop research which (at least for now) is not illegal. If anything, the most obvious paradox lies in the attempt to ban something that is not on the market, and which is still in a study and development phase. This is where all the things come from doubts of the scientific community.

The brawl between Ettore Prandini, president of Coldiretti, and Benedetto Della Vedova, deputy of +Europa is only the tip of the iceberg of the issue on the ban on producing and marketing cultivated meat, and countless are the contradictions of the imposed veto by the Meloni government. Few nutrients, high costs, penalizing impact on farmers and Made in Italy, risk of resulting tumors: these are just some of the criticisms made against cultured meat.

Although we are in an active experimental phase, in Italy the research has found ample academic space at the University of Trento. To clarify and better understand the topic, Affaritaliani.it asked professor Stefano Biressithe only Italian scientist involved in the research and progress of cultured meat, as well as associated with the Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrated Biology of the University of Trento, but also collaborator of the Bruno Cell startup, one of the very few companies active on the meat front in cellular basis.

Professor Biressi, Parliament’s no passes regarding the production and marketing of cultured meat: what does the scientific community think?

There is concern about this stance and the approval of this law. I don’t understand the reasons and I can’t grasp these health risk aspects. I can’t understand the idea of ​​protectionism towards a particular product, we are a country that is not self-sufficient in the production of beef and pork, we are very far from self-sufficiency.

And what do you say to those who define it as “synthetic” meat?

We are all victims of media manipulationthe scientific community does not use this word and it was invented to provoke a negative reaction in the public community.

While on the one hand Agriculture Minister Lollobrigida hopes that “the Italian example will be followed at a European level”, doubts inevitably arise about the risks that Italy could run if Europe were to allow the marketing of cultivated meat products .

According to European regulations we could not prevent foreign producers from selling it in Italy, this would in fact expose us even more to competition abroad. Being able to produce meat grown in Italy would make us more self-sufficient and allow us to free ourselves. We are giving up the possibility of being more autonomous, there is a lot of talk about national autonomy, but this stance goes in the opposite direction.

Where are the other EU countries at?

Consumption for human use in the EU has not yet been approved by anyone, it is a product that is not yet marketed and produced in Europe. It is clear that there are companies that are moving in that direction, and it is plausible that there will soon be a request for authorization that will be evaluated by the competent European bodies. In this sense Italy is relegating rather than promoting progress.

Many believe that cultured meat production undermines the agricultural sector. Do you think that progress could destroy it?

The production processes of cultivated meat are highly dependent on the agricultural world: many of the ingredients used to nourish cells are of agricultural origin. I don’t see competition between the two worlds, but rather a possibility to coexist, and to do so successfully starting from the reduction of imports from abroad.

And what about safeguarding Made in Italy?

I don’t understand the Made in Italy issue, and I speak about it with the same authority as other Italians. It’s crystallizing into clichés that I don’t understand. Italy has all it takes, in terms of cultured meat, to be able to express itself successfully on a global level. We have very high-tech companies, and some of the technologies are similar to what would be used to produce cultured meat. You can also make quality Made in Italy with cell-based meat.

Giorgio Calabrese, president of the National Committee on Food Safety, claims that the consumption of cultured meat blocks some genes that slow the development of tumor cells. What does she answer?

I read some statements with great amazement because the crucial point about the false propaganda regarding cultured meat is that Cancers are not transmitted orally, as far as we know, the scientific community. I don’t find these issues relevant. The tumor hypothesis could only make sense if I transplanted live cells into the patient.

What stage is the research at?

We are not yet at a final product. At the moment they are hybrids, half vegetables, half meat, with high prices and small quantities. We are in the “infancy” of research which right now should be stimulated rather than limited.

After the veto, what prospects do you have for the future? Are you optimistic?

We do today the research we did yesterday. We have not become illegal. We live off the funding of private individuals and entrepreneurs, who, faced with the impossibility of converting the discovery into something productive and making it real, sooner or later could back out and stop funding us. We are concerned that research will suffer.

