Cultured meat, Mattarella asks Europe to express itself. Uphill road to Meloni

New trouble for the government MelonsThe Lollobrigida-Schillaci bill on the cultured meat it was not signed by the President of the Republic Mattarella. A cold shower for the executive who had placed strong emphasis on that law. THE times will be long because the head of state – we read in Repubblica – asked for an evaluation of Europe. The rules strongly desired by the right, in the name of food sovereignty and the defense of our livestock farms, impact the continental single market, since they would limit the free circulation of laboratory-produced foods in Italy. There is a risk of encounter an infringement procedure. This is why, two weeks after the definitive green light from the Chamber of Minister Francesco Lollobrigida’s bill, the text formally – Ansa wrote yesterday – it has not yet reached the Quirinale for examination. And an evaluation will not be made before the EU has expressed its opinion.

Read also: UniCredit, Orcel second act: now focusing on mergers

Read also: Kissinger, the dark side: war in Vietnam, bombs in Cambodia, coup in Chile

Until then – continues Repubblica – it will not be submitted to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for his signature entry into force: the project remains in the icebox. If the government hoped to skip a step and cash in on the law before confrontation with Brussels, this will not be the case. “Obviously we will notify the law in Europe, as is practice: there is nothing to fear. But we are the Italian Parliament and we regulate for our people, the only subject that I recognize to which to give answers”, said Lollobrigida on 16 November in the Chamber, waving the flag of normative sovereignty. Richard Magi by +Europa: “The EU will suspend the rule with a formal invitation to modify it”. The government should therefore change the bill and return to Parliament. If it did not do so, “the head of state would have all the reasons for not promulgating the law“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

