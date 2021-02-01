Its name: Culturebox. Monday evening, this new public service channel started. It is available on the FTV platform. It will also be on DTT channel 19, formerly occupied by France Ô, scuttled at the end of last summer. Operators should offer it in their boxes. The CSA gave its agreement in record time. Moreover, the whole project was carried out at high speed. Culturebox will be broadcasting around the clock and shouldn’t be a rerun tap, the group says. “We have decided to launch this channel to support culture, reconnect artists with their audiences and give maximum exposure to all the arts during these times when theaters are closed”, explained FTV CEO Delphine Ernotte.

While waiting for the reopening of places of culture

For her part, Minister Roselyne Bachelot believes that the newcomer in the PAF “Will help expand access to culture (while recognizing that) nothing can replace the experience and emotion (of coming together) in a venue”. Culturebox should cost 5 million euros and broadcast until the reopening of places of culture, says FTV. While the group’s budget is already battered, “We will make additional savings”, said Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, director of antennas and programs. There will be no advertising, but probably partnerships with companies.

A skylight open to all forms of performing arts

This temporary channel should offer concerts, recordings of dance shows, theater … in particular out of the drawers of the various channels of the group, with a window on the archives, in particular with the possible assistance of the National Audiovisual Institute . Also announced is a daily, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., presented by Daphné Bürki and Raphäl Yem, who will receive artists to talk about their work in progress and those carried out in deserted theaters and studios. Culturebox should therefore be a window open to all forms of performing arts. Within all limits of the exercise.