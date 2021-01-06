It was just a review. One more after ten months of confinement, deconfinement, reconfinement. The Minister of Culture may well trumpet all the tones that she likes / defends / supports culture, to speak of “resilience” for a yes or a no, to evoke the benefits of digital technology… Much ado about nothing, would be- we tried to write. Especially since the ministry seems to be dragging its feet and turning a deaf ear to the demands of the sector whose paralysis results in an abysmal loss of employment volume. And an unprecedented crisis for artists and intermittent technicians whose fate hangs by a thin thread.

The government, through the voice of its spokesperson, ensures that it is in contact with the various actors of the cultural world to “Build with them a reopening schedule. Roselyne Bachelot is working on it ”. Is. Even if its only interlocutors are the employers. Never the trade unionists, according to the good old macronist logic always at work. The only certainty is that no cultural venue will reopen its doors on January 7, or even January 20. There is now talk of a reopening in March. One thing is certain, the yoyo policy, no one wants it anymore. “We expect from the government, explains Denis Gravouil, from the CGT spectacle, that it works in consultation with all professionals. “ Professionals who understand the health emergency but not half-measures and even less the announcements whose effects have become tiresome.

The report is bitter. The government has so far made the choice of commercial culture (bookstores, art galleries) to the detriment of culture for all, everywhere, as a necessary good, useful for citizens, now relegated to the rank of consumers. As for the artists and technicians, sent back to the rank of animators, we congratulate the ministry on their “Ability to reinvent oneself” while he greets “The digital offer acclaimed during confinement”. What is the point of reopening theaters, cinemas, museums …