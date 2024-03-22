





06:34 We open our Culture section with the latest from the famous Barranquilla Shakira: the album 'Las mujeres ya no Lloran', in reference to her success with the Argentine producer Bizarrap. © France 24

We open our Culture section with the latest from Shakira: the album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', in reference to her success with the Argentine producer Bizarrap. With her twelfth album, the Colombian singer reinvents herself musically and gives her fans many collaborations, especially with Latin artists – or of Latin origin – such as Cardi B or Rauw Alejandro. Just a few hours after its release, the album is already skyrocketing on the main charts.