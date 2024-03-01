





06:59 With 'Dune: part two', the saga goes to another level of action and emotion. © Warner Bros.

The second installment of this spectacular science fiction saga finally arrived in movie theaters around the world, two and a half years after the first film. We follow the rise to power of young Paul Atreides on the desert planet of Arrakis, and his revenge against those who destroyed his family. And more than being a futuristic epic, 'Dune: part two' is an environmental fable that shows how power, faith and fanaticism can change people.