This week the great cinema awards, the Óscar and is also the Art Week In Madrid with the Arc Fair to the head. Some may believe that speaking this week of art and culture, with the third World War peel by the snout, is a frivolity. But talking about culture is talking about the reality that surrounds us. While they have not done so much actors and actresses at the ceremony (saving some), very spars in political claimstaking into account the apocalyptic film they are living with Trump, they have done it, fortunately, the films themselves.

The Russian oligarchs that appear in Anorathe xenophobia and the voraz capitalism that shows The Brutalistthe exploitation of the woman’s body with The substancethe trans reality in Emilia Pérez or the Vatican Universe, with a convalescent Pope for days, in The conclave. And if we jump to the Arco Art Fair, this year you can see the work Whitewashing of the artist Eugenio Merinothat, with its ironic and deeply critical style, it exposes a dishwasher with dishes with the faces of the western politicians of extreme rightamong which is Trump.

An artist who has another previous work, even more explicit. A hyperrealist sculpture of the head of the American president in a cardboard box, alluding to the film Seven. He Thriller on the persecution of a serial killer who acted based on the Seven capital sinscommitted, almost all of them, by the tycoon and president. As you can see, life is also what happens on a movie screen or in a museum, especially now that the reality and the fiction They are indistinguishable. The End.