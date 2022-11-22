What a surprise he got Raul Rico to get to Municipal Institute of Culture and finding out not only that it had a full house, but also with more employees than the paramunicipal government actually requires to operate. In two weeks that she has been in charge of the institute, she evaluated and went directly to the mayor edgar gonzalez to authorize the dismissal of at least 70 people, since this office does not have the financial resources to compensate personnel, nor to pay such a large payroll. It must be remembered that last August the previous director of the Institute of Culture, JOsé Angel Tostado, asked the municipality for support, since the 2022 budget had already finished, and on November 12 the council authorized 32 million pesos to cover bonuses, salaries and make some payments to suppliers for 2023.

The negotiations, signatures and meetings to convince the authorities that made tenants of the Juárez market, for several years, to transmute properties and have a parking lot for buyers a few steps away, lost effect. Since before the Municipal Public Security offices in the Juárez neighborhood closed operations and moved to the Citizen Security Center in Family Gardens, the tenants asked that the Carmen Serdán kindergarten be moved to the old public security offices so that they could install a parking lot there, but apparently they were not good at convincing because that will not be possible. Governor Rubén Rocha announced by 2023 to start the project to create a better community center than the Municipal Home House in the old prison facilities. So keep looking.

There is no doubt that spending what is not yours is a delight, it is a pleasure. This comes up because the former Secretary of Tourism in the state, María del Rosario Torres Noriega (today head of the Public Registry of Property and Commerce in Mazatlán) gave herself the life of a ‘queen’ during the days she went to Madrid, Spain , to promote this tourist destination last January. The governor of the state, Ruben Rocha Moyarevealed yesterday that Torres Noriega, who was removed from office for the former mayor to enter Luis Guillermo “the Chemist” Benitez, he spent up to 4 thousand pesos per meal. According to the government’s report, he had the luxury of ordering dishes such as oxtail, T-bone steak, velvety spring water, among other culinary delights from that country. In addition to the fact that in four days he reported an expense of 39 thousand pesos in taxis.

Well, yes, she gave herself a life as a ‘queen’. The state president should also not lose sight of his new Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, since he is known for his taste for fine cuts and quality drinks, in addition to the fact that he loves to travel abroad accompanied by his entourage, with the argument that he is going to promote this tourist destination. So if you want to apply Republican austerity, maybe the Chemist Benitez It wasn’t the best option, or at least it would keep your checkbook closed.

We recommend you read: