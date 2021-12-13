The enhancement of cultural heritage as an engine of economic development is the main objective wielded by the Ministry of Education and Culture in its 2022 budgets on cultural matters, presented this Monday by its owner, María Isabel Campuzano, in the Regional Assembly. In them, an item of 14,480,652 euros is set for expenses by centers and programs of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, which in global numbers reduces its spending budget by 11.91% compared to 2021 in this section. The items destined to Libraries (4.47%) and Archives (2.08%) increased, but fell in Museums (-16.98%), Heritage Protection (-25.94%) and Restoration Center (-5 , 54%). Most of the reductions are produced in the chapter of capital transfers and real investments, while they increase in personnel expenses.

During his appearance, Campuzano highlighted the commitment of his Ministry to the network of regional libraries, and specifically to the Regional Library (BRMU), which, he said, “is a fundamental instrument in our policy of cultural decentralization”, and which, he stressed “Since August – when the center’s management changed – it has become a cultural shock.” He emphasized the commitment of his department to the plan to promote reading, “which will have a specific item”, and citizens’ access to library services “wherever they live.” He highlighted the “strong impulse” that the budgets presented intend to give to the digitization of Regional Archive resources, their “support” for museums as “centers of cultural revitalization”, and the “safeguarding of heritage” with actions at various sites in the region. Region. He also announced, as an example of the “new management and transformation model” of his department, the transfer of the Region’s Restoration Center from its current headquarters, in the western industrial estate of Alcantarilla, to the premises of the La Conservera Contemporary Art Center, in Ceutí, which has accumulated several years without cultural programming. This transfer, explained Campuzano, would comprise three phases, such as the “adaptation of the facilities”, the “restructuring of the patrimonial funds” and the endowment of this project with a “training vector” that provides for the creation of “new sources of employment »With the launch of Vocational Training cycles« linked to the restoration and maintenance of heritage ».

Symphony Orchestra and ICA



As for the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), the administrative spending budget for the year 2022 of this organization amounts to 7,655,947 euros, 10.24% less than that set for 2021, despite the fact that increases the cost of personnel. Campuzano defended, however, the increase in the items destined to centers such as the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, with “35% more”, the Regional Film Library and the Cendeac, all of them dependent on his department.

For its part, the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra (OSRM) will have 2,760,504 euros next year, 2.26% less than in the previous year. The reduction occurs in the section of expenses for current goods and services dedicated to material, supplies and others, and increases in personnel expenses. In this sense, Campuzano explained that the objectives of his department with respect to musical training are to undertake the scheduled schedule for the salary homologation of the foundation’s staff, as well as to continue growing in the number of spectators and to make visible its three artistic projects: the orchestra titular, the youth orchestra and the orchestra of aspirants.