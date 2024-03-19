Culture | Who will be the next James Bond? Speculation is heating up

Rumors about the next James Bond actor have been raging for a long time. The names of certain actors remain.

Rumor mill the next James Bond is in the news again.

Actor Daniel Craig56, made his final Bond role in 2021 in 007 No Time to Die (2021). He left the iconic role after 16 years and five Bond films.

Rumors about a new Bond were already hot in January 2023.

Already at that time, the biggest speculations focused on the actor, who is also known from Marvel movies to Aaron Taylor-Johnson38, Super Man- and Mission: Impossible – an actor known from movies to Henry Cavill40, and Bridgertonfamiliar from the series to Regé-Jean Page35.

At that time it was also rumored that the Bond producer Barbara Broccoli would have talked about possible Bond candidates.

Now rumors especially around Taylor-Johnson have intensified.

On Monday, the tabloid newspaper The Sun reportedthat the actor was officially offered the role of Bond.

Taylor-Johnson recently commented on the rumours For a magazine called Numero.

“It's great and charming that people would see me in that role. I take that as a great compliment.”

There are several other candidates for the role:

Little women seen in the movie James Norton38, The Revenant- and Dunkirkfamiliar from the movies Tom Hardy46, Marvel– movies Chris Evans42, as well as for example Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw seen in the movie Idris Elba.

According to the BBC, 51-year-old Elba was thought to be too old for the role.

The biggest ones However, Actors who have become the subject of speculation may not be chosen for the role in the end.

The BBC points out that, for example, Daniel Craig's name was not featured when Pierce Brosnan made his last Bond role.

Brosnan, who played Bond between 1995 and 2002, threw According to the BBC recently added water to the rumor mill when he told the BBC that the Irish Oscar winner Cillian Murphy “would be a great 007”.

Brosnan reportedly said the same about Regé-Jean Page.

Eon Productions, the production company behind the Bond films, has not commented on the rumours. However, a production insider has claimed to BBC News that the rumors are baseless.