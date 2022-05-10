In this new Culture program on France 24, our correspondent in Italy, Natalia Mendoza, tells us more about the significant Latin American presence in this edition of the Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art. We are also talking about two successful Latin American series, the Argentine ‘El Reino’ and the Colombian ‘Pálpito’. And we end this chronicle with the musical premieres of Ed Sheeran, Dadju and Ronisia, and Karol G.

#Culture #place #Latin #artists #Venice #Biennale