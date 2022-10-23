A global cultural summit in Abu Dhabi celebrates creativity, tolerance and peace, extending bridges of cooperation between peoples, and a major event in which the values ​​of humanity are manifested, and seeking to formulate common visions to face challenges in this sector, protect it and preserve its diversity and development, due to the importance of culture in building flexible and open societies, and the ability to promote Human commons.

The Capital of Tolerance brings together hundreds of personalities of culture, arts and literature, after recovering from “Covid-19”, to diagnose the cultural situation and the effects of the pandemic on the sector. An initiative that brings together human thought and unites it towards human challenges, makes development and looks forward to the future, because culture is the path of creativity, an incubator of thought and knowledge, and an entry point for promoting respect for others and openness, and building awareness for current and future generations.

The UAE has a clear future vision for developing culture locally and making the sector a part of the knowledge economy during the fifties. It is also globally at the forefront of countries concerned with protecting cultural heritage assets and preserving historical sites, through partnerships with international organizations, and it establishes itself as a global capital of culture, because it It believes that culture means a common humanity, in which efforts meet, ideas mix, thought, art, media and creativity overlap, and concepts of progress, advancement and a bright future are manifested.