Saad Abdul Radi (Abu Dhabi)

The “Library” of the Culture Sector of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi held a ceremony honoring the winners of the Creative Reader Competition in its tenth edition, which began last January and lasted for three months, passing through several reading and evaluation stages. At the presidential office located in the Al Bahia area, Fatima Abdul Rahman Al Tamimi – Director of Abu Dhabi Libraries Branches at the Department of Culture and Tourism, and a large number of parents, concerned and interested parties.

The tenth session of the Creative Reader Competition attracted 2,200 participants, of whom 128 from all emirates of the country won, including students of determination and kindergarten students, which reflects young people’s interest in reading as a container of culture and a catalyst for knowledge.

Over the course of a full decade, the competition has succeeded in attracting new generations of young people to the world of books, with its wealth of knowledge and values, as the number of participants in the competition over the past ten years has reached more than 10,000 participants. This year’s course included kindergarten students, in addition to pioneering readers, male and female, from public and private schools in the first and second cycles in the country.

The competition jury included a number of writers, educators, and librarians, who evaluated the entries based on the percentage of completion of the competition booklet, the number of books borrowed from public libraries, and an evaluation of the participant’s understanding of the book read, his ability to speak a proper language and use linguistic skills, as well as his possession of analytical skills. Semantic and lexical, creative and critical thinking.

In a special statement to Al-Ittihad, on the sidelines of the honor, Fatima Abdul Rahman Al-Tamimi, Director of the Department’s Abu Dhabi Libraries Branches, said that the competition witnessed the participation of kindergartens for the first time, stressing that this year’s edition, which began in January of this year, gave students the opportunity to read 70 books. At least it carried different contents, over a period of three months, after which the interviews began, which were based on several criteria, including fluency. She pointed out that parents had a great impact on the success of the competition.

Regarding the participation, she pointed out that this edition witnessed, in addition to the students of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, the participation of a number of other Emirati schools. She also indicated that the evaluation took into account the age group, and that the audio and electronic books available in Abu Dhabi libraries had enough reading space to expand. The circle of participation suits the needs and circumstances of students.