As a result of ‘Memoria’, his most recent ‘performance’ with the filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, he feels his ears in tune with the Andean country. Certainly, the film made by “a Thai and a Scottish” has to do with the rhythm and the collective from its “portrait” of Jessica. This is how Katherine Matilda, or the archangel from ‘Constantine’ or the Oscar for ‘Michael Clayton’, reveals the interpretation to France 24: sharing, writing and having fun, with “comrades” like Anderson and Almodóvar.

Tilda Swinton is rightly called “chameleon”, being of “a thousand faces.” Because behind notorious “portraits” like ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’, or the popular White Witch and The Old Man from ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and the Marvel Comics universe, dozens of interpretations and makeups are hidden.

Iconic are those of ‘Snowpiercer’ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ – annoying old lady in both cases-, and even more so those of ‘Suspiria’, leaving the public intrigued about their double role (adding Dr. Jozef Klemperer).

However, one of those that best characterizes his vision of life and relationships is that of ‘Memory‘, her first film with Thai friend and director “Joe / Apichatpong,” even though her incarnation of Jessica is calmer than her own artistic nature.

The film, which will represent Colombia at the awards Oscar 2022 –And it also has a spirit of the country–, tells the story of an orchid farmer who visits her sick sister in Bogotá. Due to a strong ‘bang’, a sound that interrupts your sleep, you will begin a fabled journey through discovery, relationship with the night, clarity of mind, oblivion and collective memory. All from the figure of a sound engineer, an archaeologist / forensic and a fisherman.

In this interview at Casa Legado, within the framework of Local French Film Festival, we talked about the traumas embodied by “two foreigners”, by his new bond with Colombia, the “camaraderie” that comes from a military family, his new face “girl-boy” Almodóvar and the fun of working in an “amateur territory” .

London-born, boarding school Katherine Matilda may be in her own 60s, but her soul is around the age of seven, as she confesses in this talk.

On her bedside table she has books such as ‘Montaigne’s Essays’, she does not understand her trade as a “professional actress” since she never studied acting and enrolled in theaters just out of friendship, when, in reality, her career is linked with the renowned Jim Jarmusch, Bong Joon-ho, Luca Guadagnino, Sally Potter and Derek Jarman, the person who with a tea embarked her to be a “gambler” of the cinema.