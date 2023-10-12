Culture | This is how cultural influencers from Madonna to Barenboim take a stand on the actions of Hamas and Israel

The commentators also include Gigi Hadid, a model with a Palestinian background, U2’s Bono and Zara Larsson, who compares Israel to Russia. Some choose sides, some remind of the sins of both Hamas and the Israeli regime.

A terrorist organization Hamas’s bloody attack on Israeli civilian targets and Israel’s bombing of Hamas and civilian targets in Gaza have also caused world stars and other cultural influencers to comment on the terrible situation.

Israeli conductor and pianist legend Daniel Barenboim says the Berliner in his statement of the Barenboim-Saïd Academy on the website that he followed the events of the weekend with horror.

“The attack by Hamas against the civilian population of Israel is a terrible crime, which I strongly condemn,” he emphasizes.

Barenboim reminds us that the death of so many people in southern Israel and Gaza is a tragedy whose consequences will be seen for a long time. Barenboim also reminds that Israel has besieged Gaza for decades.

“Israel’s blockade measures in Gaza are a policy of collective punishment and a violation of human rights,” he writes.

Barenboim still leads the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra of Jewish and Arab youth, which he founded as an Arab intellectual by Edward Saïd with.

“Edward Saïd and I always believed that the only way to peace between Israel and Palestine is based on humanism, justice, equality and ending the occupation and not military action. I believe in it now more than ever,” says Barenboim.

Barenboim’s statement has also received criticism. For example, the diligent administrator of the classical music website Slippedisci Norman Lebrecht keep it”biased“.

Palestinian father’s American daughter, top model Gigi Hadid writes to his approximately 80 million followers that he feels deep empathy for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation. However, terrorizing the innocent does not help the Free Palestine movement, he reflects.

Hadid reminds her Jewish friends that her dreams for the Palestinians do not include harming Jews, and that supporting the Palestinians is not anti-Semitism.

Western ones of superstars Madonna says that his heart is with the Israelites and that he is praying for them.

“Conflicts can never be resolved with violence,” he writes.

Madonna adds that she knows there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support the terrorist organization Hamas. “This tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone,” he writes.

Also The singer of U2 Bono focused on the suffering of the Israelites as they migrated Pride (in the Name of Love) lyrics at the Las Vegas concert. Now the lyrics reminded us of the murders and kidnappings committed by Hamas at the Supernova outdoor festival in Israel.

In the comments the moment of their administration must be taken into account. In the first hours of the Hamas attack, condolences were mainly conveyed to the dead, wounded and kidnapped Israeli civilians and their relatives.

Israel has since completed the blockade of Gaza by preventing, for example, the supply of water and food to the area and has started bombardments that threaten civilians. Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has justified these actions”in the fight against human beings“.

At this point, criticism of Israel has reared its head again, although some of the long-standing critics of Israel seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude.

For example, who rose to fame in Pink Floyd and defended Israel boycotts for decades Roger Waters has been in the headlines for a new documentary accusing him of anti-Semitism and for a protest outside a London venue on Monday.

Waters ended up talking a lot at the gig About Julian Assangeabout his memoirs and his pets, prompting some of the audience to leave and Waters to smell them. According to newspaper reports, the bloodshed of recent days in Gaza and Israel remained less in the comments for the time being.

“Whataboutism” that is, the “what about other injustices” thinking is always with us.

If you boycott Israel, what else are you boycotting? If you support Ukraine against the Russian occupiers, what other parties fighting against the occupiers do you support?

This tactic was used by a Swedish singer Zara Larssonwho over the weekend posted the following comment on his Instagram account to more than eight million users: “So support Ukraine when Russia attacks, but not Palestine-“

Larsson’s Instagram message was deleted when summer anger reached its peak. Larsson is previously reminded condemning not only the oppression of the Palestinians but also anti-Semitism. Recently, he has also angered us with his outspokenness China’salthough in 2019 he was still the advertising face of the Chinese Huawei.

Propaganda the effect on both sides bothers, for example, someone known as an actor, screenwriter and producer Amy Schumer.

“If you feel less empathy for the victims because of what you think of their administration, the propaganda is affecting you,” Schumer writes on Instagram.

“Killing Palestinians is terrible. Killing Jews is horrible. If you don’t feel the same way, ask why.”

Large some cultural influencers have settled for a universal pacifist statement condemning all violence.

They include, for example, someone who mourns the fate of children and recycles Unicef’s statements Katy Perry as well as several Billboard charts the stars.

Meanwhile, the violence continues. According to the parties, at least 1,200 people had already died in Israel due to the attack by Hamas by Wednesday afternoon and more than 2,800 had been wounded. In the Gaza Strip, more than a thousand Palestinians had already died and more than 5,000 had already been wounded, reports the news agency. Reuters.