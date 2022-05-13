In this new Culture program on France 24, we take a walk through the premieres that mark the beginning of May. Season 2 of the series ‘The Wilds’, an Amazon Prime Video production, manages to keep us in suspense once again regarding the fate of these teenagers stranded on an island and victims of a social experiment. And on the cinema side, we’re talking about the spectacular ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, and the documentary about the conflict in Donbass, ‘Tranchées’.

We also look at the ‘Les Indomptables’ exhibition in Paris, which highlights the work of photojournalists since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and the new Samurai Museum Berlin, the first establishment of its kind in Europe.

We end with the successful and long-awaited new album by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, “A summer without you”, and with the fascinating video clip of the song from rapper Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album, “The Heart Part 5”.