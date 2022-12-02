From living through the civil war to being part of the first Refugee Olympic Team and participating in the Rio Games in 2016: Netflix released ‘The Swimmers’, the film that tells the true story of the sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini. As for the MUBI platform, you can discover another moving story: ‘Hold me tight’, by the French actor and director Mathieu Amalric.

‘The Swimmers’ navigates between reality and imagination, between past, present and future and portrays separation and the loss of loved ones with complexity and finesse.

After its release on French screens last year, Mathieu Amalric then returned to present his film in countries all over the world, telling us how passionate he is to continue discussing his work with journalists and the public.

fashion and literature

In other cultural news there is ‘BLANCOPOP: A look at fashion styling in Mexico’, a book that reviews the 30-year history of one of the most recognized fashion styling agencies in the country.

The creative duo Juan de Dios Ramírez and Alberto Escamilla wanted to offer a “collector’s work for lovers and connoisseurs of fashion and style.” Actress Kate del Castillo participated in the launch of the book and hailed its importance.

Music

We close this program with our section dedicated to music, starting with the 40th anniversary of ‘Thriller’, the mythical album by Michael Jackson. Co-produced by Quincy Jones and released on November 30, 1982, the best-selling album of all time now has a special reissue with 10 previously unreleased tracks.

Some are new songs, and the others are “demo”, which are test or demo versions of songs that the king of pop was working on at the time.

On the side of the musical premieres of the week, the iconic American band Metallica revealed the song ‘Lux Eterna’ and announced the release in April of ’72 Seasons’, which will be the twelfth album of their career and the first since 2016.

And in the song ‘Patio de la cárcel’, the Spanish Omar Montes collaborates for the first time with the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Farruko, taking part of the lyrics from the classic song ‘El patio de Godella’ by La Choli.