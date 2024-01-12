We open our Culture section with the first cinematographic phenomenon of 2024: 'The Snow Society', the latest work by Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona which is, to date, the most viewed film on the Netflix platform. It tells the extraordinary story of a plane crash in October 1972 in the Andes mountain range, and of the sixteen Uruguayans who managed to survive for 72 days at almost 4,000 meters high.

A film celebrated for its investigation of human bonds and the strength of the group that made this miracle possible.

We also talked about 'Number Two', the fictional novel by French best-seller David Foenkinos that explores the life of the boy who almost played the most famous wizard on the planet on the big screen: Harry Potter. Here is the interview we recorded with him at the Guadalajara Book Fair 2023.

David Foenkinos as the boy who almost played Harry Potter





And we close with three musical premieres: 'Orquídeas', the new album by the Colombian-American Kali Uchis; 'Just another rainbow', the first collaboration between British rock legends Liam Gallagher and John Squire; and the captivating video clip for 'Holy Ghost', by Nigerian Omah Lay.