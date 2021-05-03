



After five days of training, the Spanish “la sirena” was able to perform this tango under water. While it could take a freediver 20 years to learn to dance, any dancer / dancer would take a week to dive. © Video by photographer Bastien Soleil / France 24

Although he was nicknamed that, his name was Jean-Georges Noverre. And it is for him, for his birth in 1727, that every year we pay tribute to dance. We are sure that the dancer, teacher and creator of modern ballet, in a pandemic, would have encouraged us to dance with more enthusiasm; either with the choreographies of the JUNGLE kings or the spectacular aquatic tango by Ariadna Hafez, without oxygen at a depth of 10 meters. In this chronicle we go from the audiovisual (‘Things Heard & Seen’, ‘Colette’) to the symphonic ‘Yellow, Red, Blue’ by Kandinski. But above all, and with Zahara at the end, we celebrate this vital art.