Culture in the UK will not be defeated. Boris Johnson’s government number 2, Rishi Sunak, hadn’t seemed too touched by the possibility of seeing 35% of the country’s musicians lose their jobs, saying they only had to “go to work at the factory”. Faced with this statement, British artists have chosen to respond by producing even more music than usual. Journalist Michel Mompontet never stops receiving albums from them: “I get 10 or 15 excellent ones a week. There is tremendous activity.”

The victories of the Jazz 2020 awarded their results. While saxophonist Géraldine Laurent will be honored, pianist Paul Lay will ultimately be elected artist of the year. Classically trained, he does not hesitate to take up in his own way great classics of music such as Beethoven’s Sonata No. 14 “Clair de Lune”.

Michel Mompontet also highlights the work of Geoffroy Couteau. The latter, a big fan of Brahms, wishes to re-record all of his idol’s work. Very great pianist, he will play the Brahms concerto soon in Metz (Moselle) and on November 1st at the Dolce Volta festival in Bouffes-du-Nord in Paris.

