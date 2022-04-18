‘Aqua Mater’, the new exhibition by the Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado, does not leave indifferent the workers of the Defense business center, on the outskirts of Paris. Erika Olavarria and Myriam Bendjilali offer us an immersion in this exhibition. While, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the ‘Inside Out’ project exhibited some 600 portraits of its residents on the walls of Pétaré to give a more positive image to what is considered the most marginal neighborhood in South America.

In other topics, we talk about the official selection of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and the musical premieres of Lous and the Yakuza, Daddy Yankee with Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles.

