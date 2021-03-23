



Cultural workers hang banners and flags from the balcony of the Odéon Theater in Paris to protest the French government’s decision to keep theaters, cinemas, concert halls and museums closed until further notice. © Benoit Tessier / Reuters / France 24

First it was the Theater of the Odéon. Today there are more than 30 spaces occupied by artists and cultural workers who, from Paris to overseas, are tired of being the “sacrifice” of the Elysee. In motion, they not only denounce that the union does not have a reopening date, but that state aid does not cover the majority, with technicians and students worse off than other intermittents affected. Not to mention that the unemployment reform will sink many more, hence its “convergence of struggles.” ‘Josep’, the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, and Gaia and LP in music, culminate this chronicle.