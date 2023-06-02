In this new Culture program on France 24, we talk about three blockbusters and their fantastic heroes who are leading the world box office: ‘The Little Mermaid’, and its premiere accompanied by racism and ‘review-bombing’; the third and final volume of the Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ saga and the sequel to the groundbreaking animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

In this edition, we also address the first month of strike that Hollywood scriptwriters are on. On May 2, the Writers Guild of America launched a work stoppage after the breakdown of negotiations with representatives of the studios, television networks and streaming platforms.

Some productions are being delayed and are affected by this stoppage. The writers are demanding better conditions and so far there doesn’t seem to be a way out. Meanwhile, they have the closed support of many film professionals.

Our correspondent in Argentina, Natalio Cosoy, takes us to the first exhibition in ten years in Argentina of one of the most outstanding conceptual artists in this country: ‘Marie Orensanz, the flow of thought’, after the name of this plastic artist based in France. . The exhibition puts works from different eras in dialogue to present this plural creator and her scathing criticism of power relations and the oppression of women in society. The exhibition can be seen at the MUNTREF Contemporary Art Center, in Buenos Aires, until June 25.

And we close this program with our selection of musical premieres:

– ‘But Here We Are’, the first album released by the American rock band Foo Fighters since Taylor Hawkins died. The drummer who recorded eight studio albums with the group passed away on March 25, 2022 in Bogotá at the age of 50. This new album is dedicated to this loss and the struggle of the members of Foo Fighters against pain.





– ‘Miracle and disaster’, the new song by the Veracruz singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada. A theme where she wanted to vindicate all the faces of love, even the love that hurts when it ends. The Mexican artist is preparing for a tour in Europe, with dates in London, Berlin, Paris and Madrid among others.

– ‘Charm’, the new video clip from the Afro music superstar Rema. This song is one of the hits present in the reissue of her first album ‘Rave and roses’, which established the Nigerian singer of only 23 years. Known throughout the world for his hit ‘Calm down’, from this chronicle we advise you to also listen to his other songs.