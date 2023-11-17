





06:02 ‘The Hunger Games’ returned to the big screen with an ambitious prequel © France 24 / Lionsgate

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is set 64 years before the original science fiction story. In this film we discover the origin of the Hunger Games, and the personal story of its great villain, Coriolanus Snow, and it feels like a more adult and complex film, with characters that have more nuances and who seek to play their cards cleverly in order to be able to Survive and rise in this dystopian society of Panem.