In this chapter of Culture we have as a guest the French actor and director Louis Garrel, noted for his participation in films such as ‘Soñadores’ by Bernardo Bertolucci and ‘Little Women’. For the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Garrel is coming to present three films as an actor or director: ‘Les amandiers’ by Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, ‘L’envol’ by Pietro Marcello and ‘L’inocent’, his latest feature film .

#Culture #French #actor #director #Louis #Garrel #presents #Cannes #Film #Festival #multiple #facets