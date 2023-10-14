



During the world premiere of the film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at the AMC Century City Theater in Century City, California on October 12, 2023. AFP – FREDERIC J. BROWN

In this Culture chronicle, we talk about ‘The Eras Tour’, the documentary where the protagonist is the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The film allows you to experience the pop and folk music superstar’s gigantic world tour from a movie theater. With great political and economic influence, the phenomenon of Taylor Swift is revealed in this film, through images that narrate the show from its planning, through the assembly, to the madness of the fans who attended the concerts of the tour.