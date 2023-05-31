In this new Culture program on France 24, we talk about a film that left an indelible mark on those attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival: ‘The Daughters of Olfa’, by the Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania. The director was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or with this film, a mix between documentary and fiction. We also delve into the first images of ‘The Idol’, Sam Levinson’s new series for HBO Max with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

#Culture #Daughters #Olfa #film #tells #story #sisters #Islamic #State