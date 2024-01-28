It is a debut film, committed and immersive, framed in the impressive landscapes of Tierra del Fuego. In this new Culture program, we talk about the premiere of the film 'The Colonists', after an extensive tour of international festivals, where it was praised both for its technical quality and for its reflection on how the history of a country is usually written for the winners.

