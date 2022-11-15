Works of art sprinkled with soup or puree, statues covered in cream… Museums are the new target of certain environmental activists, willing to make an impact to mobilize. For a few weeks, images of several of these actions have been circulating, provoking strong reactions both in the public and in governments.

The moment is not accidental, because the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, better known as COP 27, began on November 6 in Egypt.

By “attacking” museums, these militant environmentalists say they want to question our priorities and our value system, what is sacred or not in this time of climate crisis. They come, among other countries, from the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. In this show, we take a look at who these activists are and what their motivations are.

This week we are also talking about the adaptation to the small screen of Tamara Tenenbaum’s successful autobiographical essay “The End of Love”, on Amazon Prime Video. A dramatic comedy that tells how, born and raised in an Orthodox Jewish community in the heart of Buenos Aires, the Argentine philosopher began to deconstruct prohibitions and social taboos around love and sex on a journey of self-discovery.

Brazil said goodbye to Gal Costa, one of the greatest voices in the country and a leading figure of Tropicalism. The successful singer passed away at the age of 77.

In other music news, French rapper Dinos has released an ambitious fourth album: “Hiver à Paris”; Jamaican-American Masego released the song “Say you want me”; and rocker Avril Lavigne collaborated with Yungblud on the single “I’m a mess.”