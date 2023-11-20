In this new Culture program, we speak with Julia Ortiz and Lola Aguirre, the voices and faces of the Argentine band Perotá Chingó. Her artistic adventure was born in 2011, when a video for her song ‘Ríe Chinito’ became an internet phenomenon, reaching millions of views on YouTube.

Since then, Julia, Lola and their musicians began to give concerts throughout Latin America and Europe and compose songs that stand out for their powerful harmonies and tonalities that range from folk music and ‘reggae’ to pop and samba.

As part of their international tour, to celebrate their 11 years of experience, they passed through Bogotá. They will also be playing in Buenos Aires, on November 25, and in Santiago de Chile, on December 9.